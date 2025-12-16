HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 16,851 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 435,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $52,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. Graney & King LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.38. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

