Jackson Wealth Management LLC Invests $521,000 in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 45.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jabil by 1.8% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Jabil by 45.4% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Jabil by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $237.14.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The technology company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Jabil has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.870 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $260.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $223.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBL

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other Jabil news, CFO Gregory B. Hebard sold 6,086 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.54, for a total transaction of $1,299,604.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,642.04. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristine Melachrino sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $1,403,958.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,195,421.20. The trade was a 16.33% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 131,762 shares of company stock worth $28,129,921 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.