iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 161,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,724 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.6% of Iowa State Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,144.8% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,728,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,606,522 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,302,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,513,996,000 after buying an additional 2,252,323 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,175.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,912,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,735 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,754,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,377,000 after buying an additional 1,265,540 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $123.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $125.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.38.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.