Iowa State Bank Buys 19,002 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,939,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,552,000 after buying an additional 48,052 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 37.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. The trade was a 41.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

DUK stock opened at $116.76 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 15.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

