Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 147.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 183.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period.

GDX stock opened at $84.85 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.42 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

