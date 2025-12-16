Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,488,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,371,000 after buying an additional 114,973 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,809,000 after buying an additional 766,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,330,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,178,000 after buying an additional 206,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.12, for a total value of $584,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,466 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,167.92. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total value of $1,574,224.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,649.60. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 86,672 shares of company stock valued at $25,174,655 over the last 90 days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.87.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $308.49 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $310.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.46. The firm has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a net margin of 10.07%.Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

