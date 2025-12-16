Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 49,194 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,291,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $209,353,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 3,346,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,138,000 after buying an additional 2,308,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,057.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,368,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,738,000 after buying an additional 2,293,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,768,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,181,000 after buying an additional 1,939,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6%

EFA opened at $97.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $97.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

