343,080 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Bought by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 343,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.37 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.