Stairway Partners LLC Sells 19,587 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Stairway Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.55. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.02 and a 12-month high of $50.68.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

