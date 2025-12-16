iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Holdings Lowered by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $198,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $473.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

