SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Stake Boosted by St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,351 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up about 23.7% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $36,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,043,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,041,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,693,000 after buying an additional 1,153,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,705,000 after buying an additional 1,019,145 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.