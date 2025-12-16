iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF $IBDS Shares Bought by InvesTrust

InvesTrust grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,651 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF makes up 3.1% of InvesTrust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. InvesTrust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $8,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 748.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IBDS opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.26.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

