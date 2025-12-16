Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 274.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%.

CGEO stock opened at GBX 3,015 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,610.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,318.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Georgia Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 1,102 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,055.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

