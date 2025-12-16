Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 274.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Georgia Capital had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 58.75%.
Georgia Capital Price Performance
CGEO stock opened at GBX 3,015 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,610.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,318.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £958.44 million, a P/E ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18. Georgia Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 1,102 and a 1 year high of GBX 3,055.
Georgia Capital Company Profile
