Helen Stephens Group LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,949,000 after purchasing an additional 464,869 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,326,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,380,000 after buying an additional 259,552 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,491,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after acquiring an additional 151,379 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS:JMST opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.