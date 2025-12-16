Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Releases Earnings Results

Riskgeorge In (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Riskgeorge In had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 36.28%.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. Riskgeorge In has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 540.0%. Riskgeorge In’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.88%.

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. It operates in three segments: security line products, cable and wiring tools (Labor Saving Devices – LSDI) products, and all other products. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

