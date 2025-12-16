Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 4.50 EPS for the quarter, reports. Metro Bank had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Metro Bank Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of LON MTRO opened at GBX 112.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £760.64 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.33. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 76.40 and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.54.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Metro Bank to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 155 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155.

About Metro Bank

(Get Free Report)

Metro Bank Holdings PLC operates as the bank holding company for Metro Bank PLC that provides various banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and foreign currency accounts; savings; residential and buy-to-let mortgages; overdrafts; credit cards; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.