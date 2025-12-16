Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Trading 21% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) rose 21% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.30 and last traded at GBX 4.30. Approximately 576,634 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,421,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.55.

Tavistock Investments Stock Up 15.8%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.12 million, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Get Tavistock Investments alerts:

Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tavistock Investments had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tavistock Investments Plc will post 0.1312566 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tavistock Investments

About Tavistock Investments

In related news, insider Johanna Rager purchased 266,358 shares of Tavistock Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 5 per share, for a total transaction of £13,317.90. Corporate insiders own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tavistock Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tavistock Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.