Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Trading Down 11.8% – Should You Sell?

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 and last traded at GBX 0.03. 65,222,355 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 47,179,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 0.13.

About Premier African Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.