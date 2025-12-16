TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TeliaSonera AB (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 50661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

TLSNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TeliaSonera from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of TeliaSonera to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TeliaSonera has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 0.35.

TeliaSonera (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. TeliaSonera had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Research analysts predict that TeliaSonera AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

