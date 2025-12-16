The Renewables Infrastructure Group (LON:TRIG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 67.40 and last traded at GBX 68.90, with a volume of 3007536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Down 0.1%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 79.13. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.22.

Get The Renewables Infrastructure Group alerts:

About The Renewables Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

TRIG is an investment company whose purpose is to generate sustainable returns from a diversified portfolio of renewables infrastructure that contribute towards a net zero carbon future.

TRIG’s diversified portfolio predominantly consists of operational wind farms, solar parks and battery storage projects in the UK and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Renewables Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.