Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.78 and last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 931016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

