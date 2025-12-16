Financial Review: AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) vs. Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) and Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AGM Group and Community West Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Community West Bancshares 17.49% 9.10% 0.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 34.9% of AGM Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Community West Bancshares 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for AGM Group and Community West Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

AGM Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.77, suggesting a potential upside of 117.74%. Community West Bancshares has a consensus price target of $21.67, suggesting a potential downside of 10.47%. Given AGM Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AGM Group is more favorable than Community West Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

AGM Group has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Community West Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $32.04 million 0.26 $3.12 million N/A N/A Community West Bancshares $166.83 million 2.78 $7.67 million $1.78 13.60

Community West Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than AGM Group.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats AGM Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions. It also engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sales of technology hardware. In addition, the company sells cryptocurrency mining machine and standardized computing equipment, and technical support plans, as well as delivers fintech software services. AGM Group Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

