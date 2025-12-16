NWF Advisory Services Inc. Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

NWF Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.5% of NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. NWF Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $408.00 target price (up previously from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $382.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $380.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.52.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $347.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.65 and a 200-day moving average of $345.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.