Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 564,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158,523 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $46,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 347.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $903,000. TT Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 636.1% during the second quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.3223 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.