Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 109,168 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 380,120 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 109,168 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $37,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 267.8% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.31.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,044,455 shares in the company, valued at $112,540,026.25. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.18, for a total transaction of $2,081,006.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,354,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,679,083.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 126,403 shares of company stock worth $13,386,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $117.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.59 and its 200 day moving average is $101.66. The company has a market cap of $930.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

