Brokerages Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) PT at $272.92

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.9231.

GWRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $194.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.08. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $165.08 and a 1-year high of $272.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total value of $177,586.92. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,019 shares in the company, valued at $8,238,208.26. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total value of $286,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 246,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,422,529.72. The trade was a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,093 shares of company stock worth $10,156,995. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.7% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,427,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,382,000 after purchasing an additional 589,424 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

