EverValue Coin (EVA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $420.52 Million

EverValue Coin (EVA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 16th. Over the last week, EverValue Coin has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EverValue Coin token can now be bought for about $27.18 or 0.00031205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverValue Coin has a market capitalization of $420.52 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of EverValue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,716.89 or 0.99558769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

EverValue Coin Profile

EverValue Coin launched on July 7th, 2024. EverValue Coin’s total supply is 18,763,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,471,967 tokens. EverValue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@evervaluecoin. EverValue Coin’s official Twitter account is @evervaluecoin. The official website for EverValue Coin is evervaluecoin.com.

EverValue Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EverValue Coin (EVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. EverValue Coin has a current supply of 18,763,122.83 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EverValue Coin is 27.05099041 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $1,127,889.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evervaluecoin.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverValue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverValue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EverValue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

