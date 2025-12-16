AUSD Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. One AUSD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AUSD has a market capitalization of $193.67 million and $22.86 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,716.89 or 0.99558769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD’s genesis date was July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 193,773,255 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,753,255 tokens. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd.

Buying and Selling AUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 193,773,255.142458. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99974435 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $22,660,195.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

