Ethena Labs (USDTb) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12.81 Thousand (USDTB)

Ethena Labs (USDTb) (USDTB) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Ethena Labs (USDTb) has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Ethena Labs (USDTb) has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $12.81 thousand worth of Ethena Labs (USDTb) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethena Labs (USDTb) token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89,292.35 or 1.01953912 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,716.89 or 0.99558769 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Profile

Ethena Labs (USDTb) was first traded on December 15th, 2024. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s total supply is 850,852,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,455,953,691 tokens. The official website for Ethena Labs (USDTb) is usdtb.money. Ethena Labs (USDTb)’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena Labs (USDTb) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Labs (USDtb) (USDtb) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Labs (USDtb) has a current supply of 850,852,354.93618257. The last known price of Ethena Labs (USDtb) is 1.00017716 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12,651.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usdtb.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Labs (USDTb) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Labs (USDTb) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Labs (USDTb) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

