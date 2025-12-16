Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS) & Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Financial Comparison

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) and Verde Clean Fuels (NASDAQ:VGAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.6% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.8% of Nano Nuclear Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Verde Clean Fuels shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nano Nuclear Energy and Verde Clean Fuels, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Nuclear Energy 1 1 3 1 2.67 Verde Clean Fuels 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

Nano Nuclear Energy presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.92%. Given Nano Nuclear Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nano Nuclear Energy is more favorable than Verde Clean Fuels.

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Verde Clean Fuels”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Nuclear Energy N/A N/A -$10.15 million ($0.93) -33.71 Verde Clean Fuels N/A N/A -$3.33 million ($0.35) -7.80

Nano Nuclear Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verde Clean Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nano Nuclear Energy and Verde Clean Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Nuclear Energy N/A -26.49% -25.52% Verde Clean Fuels N/A -8.33% -7.87%

Volatility and Risk

Nano Nuclear Energy has a beta of 7.19, indicating that its stock price is 619% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verde Clean Fuels has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nano Nuclear Energy

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc. is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Verde Clean Fuels

Verde Clean Fuels, Inc., operates as a clean energy technology company in the United States. It specializes in the conversion of synthesis gas, or syngas, derived from feedstocks, such as biomass, natural gas, and other feedstocks into liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as gasoline through proprietary liquid fuels technology. Verde Clean Fuels, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

