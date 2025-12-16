CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Cibc Captl Mkts

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CGI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get CGI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on GIB

CGI Group Stock Performance

About CGI Group

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.