CGI Group (TSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Cibc Captl Mkts

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cibc Captl Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CGI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
CGI Group Stock Performance
About CGI Group
CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.
