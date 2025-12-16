Investors Research Corp Purchases 7,160 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF $ILCG

Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 9,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after buying an additional 249,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 191.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 199,835 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $17,925,000. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 182.2% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 246,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,888,000 after acquiring an additional 159,159 shares during the period. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $8,198,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $102.85 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.