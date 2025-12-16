Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 94,338 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January $PJAN

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 91.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,338 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,403,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,818,000 after buying an additional 303,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 734,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,452,000 after acquiring an additional 203,199 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 178,338 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,097.0% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 126,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 115,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 874.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 108,675 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of PJAN opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

