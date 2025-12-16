Investors Research Corp Purchases 2,762 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Investors Research Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $22,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,094.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $273.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $180.65 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.31.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

