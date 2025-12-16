Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV is Investors Research Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Investors Research Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $314.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.40 and a 1-year high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.09.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

