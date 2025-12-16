Investors Research Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,678 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 1.2%

CWB stock opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.15. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $94.94.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

