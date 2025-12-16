Helen Stephens Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,617 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.6% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $29,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $60.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $61.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.73.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

