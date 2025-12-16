VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $71,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Luminist Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Luminist Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $352.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $170.11 and a 12-month high of $375.59.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

