Park National Corp OH Purchases 24,197 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF $FTSM

Park National Corp OH grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,197 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600,198 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,637,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,833,000 after purchasing an additional 298,239 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,501,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,744,000 after purchasing an additional 110,033 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,566,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after purchasing an additional 382,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,442,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,386,000 after purchasing an additional 261,933 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.98. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.69 and a 52-week high of $60.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

