D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,489 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for about 1.3% of Park National Corp OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $40,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 118,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 101.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 60,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,645 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.9% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 target price on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.08.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.47.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

