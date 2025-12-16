Park National Corp OH Sells 84,089 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 84,089 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.99. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 13.04%.The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.