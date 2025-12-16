Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 266,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,934 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $25,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.37.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $99.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 35.93%.The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $299,122.65. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

