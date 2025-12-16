Park National Corp OH Trims Stock Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF $FTRI

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 120.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $249,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTRI opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a market capitalization of $102.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.79. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

