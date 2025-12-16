HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) Issues Earnings Results

HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

HeartSciences Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSCS opened at $2.47 on Tuesday. HeartSciences has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Get HeartSciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSCS shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on HeartSciences from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wall Street Zen raised HeartSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HeartSciences in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HeartSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartSciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HeartSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.51% of HeartSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HeartSciences

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeartSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.