Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 578,026 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. $EQX

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 398.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,026 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQX. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,852,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,738 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 754,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Equinox Gold by 88.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,660,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cibc Captl Mkts lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Equinox Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Equinox Gold Stock Down 5.1%

Equinox Gold stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.81 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 91.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

