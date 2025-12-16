Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Issues Earnings Results

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (10.67) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund had a negative net margin of 80.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 54.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £273.20 million, a P/E ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 60.55. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.40 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 69.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of GBX 60.

About Us: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is London’s first listed energy storage fund, launched in 2018. The Company is the only UK-listed energy storage fund with a diversified portfolio across five grid networks. The Company is one of the principal owners and operators of battery storage facilities in Great Britain and Ireland and owns and operates facilities in Western Mainland Europe and the US.

