Nomura Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,046 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 186,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,549,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Linde by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 417,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,649,000 after purchasing an additional 89,129 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $416.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.38. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $387.78 and a 12 month high of $486.38. The company has a market cap of $194.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Mizuho set a $495.00 price objective on Linde in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Linde from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

