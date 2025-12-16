Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $82.78 and last traded at $82.52, with a volume of 759822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.13.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Avantis International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 234.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

