Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 56869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.13.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 113.9% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.