iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.74 and last traded at $45.63, with a volume of 1481668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.32.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,299.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,858,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,439,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,974,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,193,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,696,000 after buying an additional 2,469,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,008,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,923,000 after buying an additional 1,741,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,533,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,375,000 after buying an additional 1,399,534 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Further Reading

